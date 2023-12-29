SOL Capital Management CO Lowers Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 137,035 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LUMN opened at $1.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 76.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lumen Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Christopher Stansbury purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lumen Technologies news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,148,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,994,134.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $550,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,570,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,000. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

(Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.