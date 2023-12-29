SOL Capital Management CO Lowers Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

SOL Capital Management CO cut its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,105 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in eBay were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,694,653 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,220,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,722 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in eBay by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,218,672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,037,642,000 after purchasing an additional 150,475 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,755,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $524,005,000 after purchasing an additional 88,588 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in eBay by 1.5% in the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 10,523,016 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $466,906,000 after purchasing an additional 157,760 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,834,501 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $394,814,000 after purchasing an additional 202,778 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $43.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.19. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EBAY

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.