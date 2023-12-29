SOL Capital Management CO Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

SOL Capital Management CO cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,825 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $666,000. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 195,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 19,044 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 4,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGK opened at $64.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.53 and a 200 day moving average of $60.53. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $64.92.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

