SOL Capital Management CO Increases Position in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAX)

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO owned approximately 2.53% of Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF by 60.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 134,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 50,705 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF by 72.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 165,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 69,475 shares during the period.

Get Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.67. Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.90.

Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (FLAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Asia ex Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed and emerging Asian countries, excluding Japan. FLAX was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.