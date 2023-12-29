SOL Capital Management CO Has $866,000 Stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 234.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 109.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period.

BATS:VUSB opened at $49.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

