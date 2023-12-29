SOL Capital Management CO Has $520,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

SOL Capital Management CO cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 510.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000.

BATS:NEAR opened at $50.50 on Friday. BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.87.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

