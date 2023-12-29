SOL Capital Management CO Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,670 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REET. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 64.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,204,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,019,000 after purchasing an additional 987,459 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of REET opened at $24.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.43. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $25.72.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

