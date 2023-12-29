SOL Capital Management CO Has $1.10 Million Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 87.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 230.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.25 and a 200-day moving average of $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $110.60.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
