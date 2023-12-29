SOL Capital Management CO Grows Stock Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 62,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. SWS Partners increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF opened at $31.31 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.13 and its 200 day moving average is $30.27.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1927 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

