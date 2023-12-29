SOL Capital Management CO Decreases Stock Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,850 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 248.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 51.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 287.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 19,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

KWEB opened at $26.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.80. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $36.19.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

