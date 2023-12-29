SOL Capital Management CO Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,870 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

EWJ opened at $64.04 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $53.27 and a 52-week high of $64.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.54.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

