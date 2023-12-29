SOL Capital Management CO Buys 715 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 163.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MRK opened at $108.77 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.36 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.93 and its 200-day moving average is $106.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.63 billion, a PE ratio of 60.43, a P/E/G ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

