SOL Capital Management CO Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 401.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 155.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 401.3% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 389.8% during the third quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 30,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 24,070 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $32.38 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $32.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.54.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

