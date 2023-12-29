SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Receives $8.78 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.78.

SOFI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 1.69. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average of $8.41.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $564.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.30 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $298,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,239,289 shares in the company, valued at $49,082,379.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $1,214,807.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,277.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $298,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,239,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,082,379.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 81,450 shares of company stock worth $544,586 and sold 344,146 shares worth $2,794,764. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,402,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,458,000 after buying an additional 2,567,797 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,122,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,565 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,643,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 12.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,680,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,096,000 after buying an additional 1,567,782 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,877,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,400,000 after buying an additional 826,000 shares during the period. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

