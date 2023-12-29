Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stake Boosted by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $113.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.74.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Summit Insights cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $345,045.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,856.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,426. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

