Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) & ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) Head to Head Survey

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF – Get Free Report) and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Skyward Specialty Insurance Group $642.42 million 1.99 $39.40 million $2.13 15.92

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

41.3% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance N/A N/A N/A Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 9.17% 13.48% 2.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 0 1 6 1 3.00

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.29%. Given Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is more favorable than ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance.

Summary

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group beats ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd., an Internet-based Insurtech company, provides internet insurance and insurance information technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Insurance, Technology, Banking, and Others segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including accident, bond, health, liability, credit, cargo, household property, motor, and other insurance, as well as shipping return insurance. The company also provides technology development and consulting, asset management, IT consulting, Internet hospital, biotechnology, pharmacy, technology training, Fintech, digital asset, medical, life insurance, online banking, and insurance broking services. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

