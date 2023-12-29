Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 918 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Simplicity Solutions LLC reduced its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in KLA by 2.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 45,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,789,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of KLA by 47.1% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 23,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 7.1% in the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KLAC opened at $586.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $534.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $497.28. The company has a market cap of $79.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $597.43.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. As a group, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $527.94.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

