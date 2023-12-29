Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 28,769 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,769 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Bank of America by 150.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.80 and its 200-day moving average is $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BAC. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BAC

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.