Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 1,901 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Simplicity Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,334 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.08.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $82.74 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $110.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

