Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 1,625 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Simplicity Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,208 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $486,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,532,223.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,618 shares of company stock valued at $20,808,994 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $86.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.11. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.13 and a 1 year high of $87.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

