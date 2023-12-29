Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $3.64 Million Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,474 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.40.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

NYSE:TTE opened at $66.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.10 and a 200-day moving average of $63.56. The company has a market capitalization of $164.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $59.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.84 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.8092 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.34%.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

