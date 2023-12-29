Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $3.52 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,832 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 12,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.88.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $51.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $48.25 and a 52 week high of $75.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

