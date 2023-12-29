Simplicity Solutions LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VSS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 423.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,528,000 after purchasing an additional 231,982 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,462,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VSS opened at $114.94 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $99.03 and a 12-month high of $116.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.