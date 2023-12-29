Simplicity Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.12% of ABM Industries worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

ABM Industries stock opened at $45.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $37.61 and a one year high of $53.05.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABM. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. William Blair cut ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on ABM Industries from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,334,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 9,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $471,697.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,690 shares in the company, valued at $16,334,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,217. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

