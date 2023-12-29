Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires 16,210 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,210 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $102,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 278,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 36,895 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 89,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $47.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average is $43.05. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $48.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

