Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SFNC. Stephens cut their target price on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut Simmons First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

Simmons First National Price Performance

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $20.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average is $17.43. Simmons First National has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $196.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.20 million. Research analysts expect that Simmons First National will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Simmons First National news, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,730.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert L. Shoptaw bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $143,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,562.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 80,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,730.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Simmons First National in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 70.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 27.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

