Short Interest in Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY) Grows By 5,300.0%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 5,300.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

SOAGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $75.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.86. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $45.61 and a 1-year high of $95.26.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. It offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, as well as software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and membrane filters, glass and quartz microfibre filters, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

