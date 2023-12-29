Short Interest in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW) Increases By 3,931.0%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,200 shares, a growth of 3,931.0% from the November 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNYW opened at $0.24 on Friday. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNYW. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 9.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 216,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 18,940 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

