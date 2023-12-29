Short Interest in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL) Rises By 3,815.4%

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a growth of 3,815.4% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Office Properties Income Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of OPINL opened at $12.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.24. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $21.70.

Office Properties Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3984 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.36%.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

opi is a reit focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. opi is managed by the operating subsidiary of the rmr group inc. (nasdaq: rmr), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in newton, massachusetts.

