Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $263.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SWAV shares. UBS Group started coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company.

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $191.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.19, a current ratio of 14.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.87. Shockwave Medical has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $315.95.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.71 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 36.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.25, for a total transaction of $841,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,317,439. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total transaction of $939,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,490,504.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.25, for a total value of $841,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,317,439. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,403 shares of company stock valued at $7,320,287. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shockwave Medical

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 64.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 297.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the second quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

