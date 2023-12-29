Secure Asset Management LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,969,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,982,000 after acquiring an additional 74,821 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,637 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3,189.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,534 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,697,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $224.08 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.26 and a 12-month high of $224.75. The company has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.24.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Marriott International

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.