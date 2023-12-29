SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Stock Performance

SeaChange International stock opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.09. SeaChange International has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $10.98.

Institutional Trading of SeaChange International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEAC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 689.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 337,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 114,207 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 122,509.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107,808 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

Featured Stories

