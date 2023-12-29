Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,498 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,025,000.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $47.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $48.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.05.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

