Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO cut its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $326,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 69,771 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.46.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

