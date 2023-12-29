Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sanjit Biswas Sells 90,012 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 90,012 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $3,151,320.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,548.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 20th, Sanjit Biswas sold 107,130 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $3,590,997.60.

On Friday, December 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 138,272 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $4,692,951.68.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Sanjit Biswas sold 73,474 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $1,960,286.32.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 78,420 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,367.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $2,305,166.00.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Sanjit Biswas sold 87,113 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $2,212,670.20.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Sanjit Biswas sold 45,965 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $1,063,630.10.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Sanjit Biswas sold 42,322 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $1,002,184.96.

On Tuesday, October 17th, Sanjit Biswas sold 55,679 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $1,384,179.94.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $2,296,186.00.

Samsara Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $33.87 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $36.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day moving average is $27.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $237.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.36 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Samsara by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 52.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on IOT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

Samsara Company Profile



Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

