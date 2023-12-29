Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional reduced its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,413 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total transaction of $249,997.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,079,246.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total value of $249,997.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,079,246.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 854,048 shares of company stock valued at $197,823,291 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.61.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $265.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $268.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.13 billion, a PE ratio of 101.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.13.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.