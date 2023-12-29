Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Sells $14,861.84 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 56 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total transaction of $14,861.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,733.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $265.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $268.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.13. The stock has a market cap of $257.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.61.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

