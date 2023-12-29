RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Insider Sells $51,400.00 in Stock

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) insider Eric Weinberg sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $51,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 339,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eric Weinberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Eric Weinberg sold 8,715 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $348,687.15.

Shares of NASDAQ RXST opened at $40.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.21. RxSight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $41.43.

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. RxSight had a negative net margin of 71.87% and a negative return on equity of 39.77%. The company had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.81 million. On average, analysts predict that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of RxSight by 788.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RXST. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of RxSight from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of RxSight in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of RxSight in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

