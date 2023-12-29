Russell Investments Australian Responsible Investment ETF (ASX:RARI) Raises Dividend to $0.51 Per Share

Russell Investments Australian Responsible Investment ETF (ASX:RARI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, December 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.509 per share on Sunday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Russell Investments Australian Responsible Investment ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.49.
Russell Investments Australian Responsible Investment ETF Price Performance
