Russell Investments Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:RGB) Plans $0.04 Interim Dividend

Russell Investments Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:RGB – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, December 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Sunday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
