Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Stock Position Increased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 931,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 140,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.15% of Royalty Pharma worth $25,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the second quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $39.94. The company has a current ratio of 13.51, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.88.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 258.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RPRX shares. TheStreet lowered Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

