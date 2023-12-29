Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Receives $72.33 Average PT from Analysts

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 796.6% during the 1st quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 26.7% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the first quarter worth about $82,000. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $46.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.08. The company has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $36.55 and a 12-month high of $50.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 5.64%. Equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 99.32%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

