Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Receives $72.33 Average PT from Analysts

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.33.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rogers Communications
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rogers Communications
Rogers Communications Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $46.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.08. The company has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $36.55 and a 12-month high of $50.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.
Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 5.64%. Equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 99.32%.
Rogers Communications Company Profile
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rogers Communications
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.