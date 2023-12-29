RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RLJ. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RLJ

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.71. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $12.92.

In related news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 39,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $390,792.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,423 shares in the company, valued at $428,585.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,758 shares in the company, valued at $366,635.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 39,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $390,792.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,585.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quilter Plc bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at $1,796,045,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.