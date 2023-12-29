Rithm Capital Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:RITM)

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 126,310 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 5,104% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,427 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RITM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jonestrading upgraded shares of Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of RITM stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.84. Rithm Capital has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.90 million. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rithm Capital

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 713,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 16,278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,880,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,650,000 after purchasing an additional 369,564 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

See Also

