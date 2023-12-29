Reviewing Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) & Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN)

Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Free Report) and Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Akanda has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mannatech has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of Akanda shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of Mannatech shares are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of Akanda shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.1% of Mannatech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akanda 0 0 0 0 N/A Mannatech 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Akanda and Mannatech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Akanda and Mannatech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akanda $2.62 million 0.59 -$11.66 million N/A N/A Mannatech $137.21 million 0.11 -$4.49 million ($4.04) -2.05

Mannatech has higher revenue and earnings than Akanda.

Profitability

This table compares Akanda and Mannatech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akanda N/A N/A N/A Mannatech -5.62% -59.58% -16.01%

Summary

Akanda beats Mannatech on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akanda

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products to patients worldwide. The company operates through Cultivation and Distribution segments. It intends to supply medicinal-grade cannabis and cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels. Mannatech, Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Flower Mound, Texas.

