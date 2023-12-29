Reviewing Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) & Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY)

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Free Report) and Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Renesas Electronics and Himax Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renesas Electronics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Himax Technologies $1.20 billion 0.90 $236.98 million $0.40 15.43

Himax Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Renesas Electronics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renesas Electronics N/A N/A N/A Himax Technologies 7.06% 9.04% 4.70%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.7% of Himax Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.5% of Himax Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Renesas Electronics and Himax Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renesas Electronics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Himax Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Himax Technologies has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.66%. Given Himax Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Himax Technologies is more favorable than Renesas Electronics.

Summary

Himax Technologies beats Renesas Electronics on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renesas Electronics

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; battery and power management, power devices, sensors, video and display, wireless power, system-on-chips, and MCU products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators, and crystal oscillator clock ICs and clock timing solutions. The company also provides buffers, haptic drivers, data compression, industrial Ethernet, IO-link line driver, memory interface, optical interconnect, photocouplers/optocouplers, power line communication, signal integrity, telecom datacom and interface, USB switches and hubs, and wireless connectivity products. In addition, it offers bus switches, first-in, first-out, memory interface, legacy memory interface, multi-port and SRAM memory, and standard logic products; and battery management, DC converters and power modules, discrete power devices, linear regulators, MOSFET and motor drivers, multi-channel power management ICs, USB type-C and power delivery, and wireless power. Further, the company provides modulators and demodulators, transistor arrays, and variable gain amplifiers, as well as RF amplifiers, attenuators, mixers, switches, and synthesizers; and environmental, flow, light and proximity, position, humidity, biosensors, and temperature sensor products, as well as senor signal conditioners products. Additionally, it offers space and harsh environment products and wireless connectivity products. Renesas Electronics Corporation was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices. The company also designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays; in-cell touch and display driver integration single-chip solutions; active matrix organic light-emitting diode ICs; light-emitting diode driver and power management ICs; and liquid crystal on silicon microdisplays for augmented reality (AR) devices and head-up displays for the automotive industry. In addition, it offers complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor image sensors and wafer-level optics for AR devices, 3D sensing, and ultra-low power WiseEye smart image sensing, which are used in various applications, such as mobile phones, tablets, laptops, TV, PC camera, automobile, security, medical devices, home appliance, artificial intelligence and Internet of Things (AIoT), etc. The company markets its display drivers and display-related products to panel manufacturers, agents or distributors, module manufacturers, and assembly houses or end customers; and non-driver products to camera module manufacturers, optical engine manufacturers, television/AIoT system manufacturers, and various AIoT system integration companies. Himax Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Tainan City, Taiwan.

