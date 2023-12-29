Reviewing Globant (NYSE:GLOB) & Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) and Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.5% of Globant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Globant shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Globant has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty TripAdvisor has a beta of 3.3, suggesting that its share price is 230% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globant 7.76% 11.34% 8.30% Liberty TripAdvisor -13.41% 40.35% 17.70%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Globant and Liberty TripAdvisor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globant $2.01 billion 5.08 $148.89 million $3.58 67.02 Liberty TripAdvisor $1.68 billion 0.03 $30.00 million ($3.06) -0.24

Globant has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty TripAdvisor. Liberty TripAdvisor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Globant and Liberty TripAdvisor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globant 0 5 9 0 2.64 Liberty TripAdvisor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Globant presently has a consensus price target of $222.60, indicating a potential downside of 7.22%. Given Globant’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Globant is more favorable than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Summary

Globant beats Liberty TripAdvisor on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globant

Globant S.A. operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools. It also provides cloud transformation advice, building cloud environment, moving workloads to the cloud, cloud support and operation, chaos engineering, and site reliability engineering services; and data strategies, insights, data platforms, MLOps, and data as a product services. In addition, the company offers agile delivery, blockchain, business and cultural hacking, conversational interface, cybersecurity, design, digital sales and marketing, enterprise applications, internet of thing, metaverse, process optimization, quality engineering, salesforce, learning, UI engineering, and sustainable business solutions. Further, it provides digital experience platforms; product strategy, management, and delivery services; and strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable solutions. Additionally, operates Augoor, MagnifAI, StarMeUp, WaaSabi, Walmeric, GeneXus, Navigate, BeHealthy, and FluentLab platforms. It offers its services to enterprises in various industries, including media and entertainment, professional, technology and telecommunications, travel and hospitality, banks, financial services and insurance, consumer, retail and manufacturing, health care, and others. The company was formerly known as IT Outsourcing S.L. and changed its name to Globant S.A. in December 2012. Globant S.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Luxembourg.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audience with travel partners. The company operates through three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars in approximately 40 countries and 20 languages worldwide. The company also provides click-based, display-based, and subscription-based advertising services. In addition, it operates Viator, an online marketplace that includes website, mobile web, and mobile app, which allows travelers to research and book tours, activities, and attractions in travel destinations worldwide; and TheFork, an online restaurant reservations platform that offers information and services for consumers to research and book restaurants. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

