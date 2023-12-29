Reviewing BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) & Code Rebel (OTCMKTS:CDRBQ)

Code Rebel (OTCMKTS:CDRBQ – Get Free Report) and BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Code Rebel and BigCommerce’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Code Rebel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BigCommerce $279.08 million 2.76 -$139.92 million ($1.27) -7.97

Code Rebel has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BigCommerce.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Code Rebel has a beta of -54.7, indicating that its stock price is 5,570% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BigCommerce has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Code Rebel and BigCommerce, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Code Rebel 0 0 0 0 N/A BigCommerce 0 7 3 0 2.30

BigCommerce has a consensus target price of $12.05, indicating a potential upside of 19.07%. Given BigCommerce’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BigCommerce is more favorable than Code Rebel.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.9% of BigCommerce shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of BigCommerce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Code Rebel and BigCommerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Code Rebel N/A N/A N/A BigCommerce -31.74% -187.16% -12.91%

Summary

BigCommerce beats Code Rebel on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Code Rebel

Code Rebel Corporation operates as a software and information technology (IT) services company. It operates in two segments, Software and IT Services. The Software segment develops, markets, and licenses interactive remote application terminal services solution (iRAPP). The iRAPP allows personal computers users to use applications on a single Mac remote desktop simultaneously via the iRAPP client or any standard compliant remote desktop protocol client. This segment offers iRAPP client-side products for Mac OS X and Windows applications; iRAPP terminal server products, including iRAPP-single-user remote desktop and iRAPP-TS multiple-user terminal server for Mac OS X applications; and iRAPP access products, such as iRAPP Load Balancer and iRAPP Gateway. The IT Services segment provides Independent Software Vendor relationships (ISVs)/channel partner platforms, which provide project management, application, and technical consulting, as well as database administration for implementing projects and managed-services engagements; and professional services consulting that implements, upgrades, and maintains software packages those ISVs offer to their clients. Code Rebel Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Kahului, Hawaii. On May 18, 2016, Code Rebel Corporation filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. It serves online stores across industries. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

