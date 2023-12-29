Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Booking Holdings Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Booking in a report issued on Wednesday, December 27th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $205.32 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $206.55. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3,850.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $149.30 per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BKNG. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC started coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,600.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,403.71.

Booking stock opened at $3,550.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,152.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,026.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,974.58 and a 52 week high of $3,580.62.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $53.03 earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total value of $2,231,992.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,191,847.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,082,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

