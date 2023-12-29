Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) SVP Sells $1,417,936.80 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total value of $1,417,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,407,250.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $881.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $819.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $798.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $668.00 and a fifty-two week high of $899.86.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $908.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

